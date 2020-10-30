Newcomer – Best of Vail Valley 2020

The Assembly owners Caleb and Jaimie Mackey want to create a gathering place, one where neighbors and visitors alike can come together to share a meal or a spare hour between responsibilities.

Even under normal circumstances, it’s quite the accomplishment to be a runner-up in four Best of Vail Valley categories. Throw in the fact that The Assembly has been open for less than three months and add the hurdles associated with opening a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, and earning those four medals among the valley’s best becomes a herculean feat.

Along with delicious food and great service, The Assembly’s community-based approach has rallied diners across the valley and has already earned them some regulars.

“We have really put community in the front and center; it’s the inspiration in our name, in our menu and in everything we do,” co-owner Jaimie Mackey said. “Having an incredible reception from our community off the bat is really moving, and it makes us feel like we are accomplishing our mission.”

That’s exactly what Eagle’s newest fine dining establishment has pulled off: They were No. 2 in Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle/EagleVail/Edwards/Gypsum/Minturn), Healthy Food and Wine Selection categories, and No. 3 for Best Steak.

There’s something buzzing down in Eagle, and competitors of these categories should take note: The Assembly has made their presence known in the valley’s dining scene.

