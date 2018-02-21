Next Eagle County, town of Vail ‘Ski with Electeds’ day is Friday, Feb. 23

VAIL — Members of the Vail Town Council and Eagle County Commissioners are inviting skiers and riders to join them for some runs on Vail Mountain at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23. The gathering is part of a series of on-mountain outings intended to find out what's on people's minds beyond the confines of traditional public meetings. Eagle County Aviation Director Kip Turner will join the group for Friday's runs.

Organized by Vail Town Council member Greg Moffet and Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, the outings are a way to connect elected officials with people who are passionate about the outdoors.

No RSVPs are needed to take part in the ski and ride day. Participants simply need to meet at the base of Gondola One and assume responsibility for their own equipment, lift ticket and lunch. An intermediate ability level is advised.

The remaining Friday ski/ride outings will take place on March 16 and April 13.