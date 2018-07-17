Next hike with Eagle County commissioners, Vail Town Council is July 19 on Vail Mountain

VAIL — Members of the Vail Town Council and Eagle County Commissioners are inviting outdoor enthusiasts to join them for a series of leisurely hiking outings on Vail Mountain this summer. The remaining hiking dates are Thursday, July 19, and Friday, Aug. 10.

Organized by Councilman Greg Moffet and Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, the outings are a way for government officials to network with one another and community members outside the confines of a traditional public meeting.

Participants are asked to meet at Gondola One in Vail Village at 3 p.m. The group will then hike to Mid-Vail via the service road and then download on the gondola and meet for refreshments at Vendetta's in Vail Village. No lift ticket is required for this activity.

No RSVPs are needed to take part in the hike. Participants simply need to meet in Vail Village and assume responsibility for water and any additional hiking provisions, as well as the cost of an after-hike refreshment. An intermediate hiking ability level is advised.