Ninth annual Night of Excellence Awards honors local first responders for outstanding service

Aaron Zinser, left, who is a search and rescue paramedic with Eagle County Paramedics and Vail Mountain Rescue, was deployed with HAATS in August to provide stabilizing medical care and extraction to an injured hiker and companion on Snowmass Mountain. HAATS team members were pilots Craig Wenkheimer, Patrick Gates and staff sergeant Jeremy Hubbard and sergeant Daniel Carnahan. All of the first responders on the call were honored with a Unit Citation Award.

Courtesy photo

Swathes of pink and orange illuminated the sky as the colors were presented, the national anthem was sung, the pledge of allegiance was recited and the invocation was given, kicking off the ninth annual Night of Excellence Awards presented by the Rotary Clubs of Eagle County and Starting Hearts.

This program recognizes and celebrates the men and women in public safety for their outstanding service to their communities and contributions to their profession, whether serving in career or volunteer capacities. This year’s honorees were recognized at a ceremony on Oct. 8, 2022, at 4 Eagle Ranch that included live music, a silent auction, a barbecue dinner, and a chance to catch up with friends and coworkers.

“Our community is an incredible place to live in part because of the people gathered at the Night of Excellence,” said Claire Noble, Eagle County public relations manager and event emcee. “Their compassion for our community was on full display when award after award was presented to professionals who devote most of their efforts to helping the members of our community.”

This year’s event was held at 4 Eagle Ranch, lending a bit of western fun to the festivities. Though most of the audience was first responder agencies, the public was also invited to attend to show their support for these public safety professionals. Local leaders including county commissioners, mayors and state representatives presented awards to the winners.

Nominations in the various award categories are not intended to recognize employees for merely “doing a good job,” or responding to a call, but to recognize employees who actually go beyond the ordinary to protect Eagle County’s citizens and property or who contribute significantly to the public safety profession.

All 15 of the awards presented honored men and women who take pride in their service yet are humble, believing that even the most incredible acts of service are simply “doing my job.”

“These award winners are people who don’t seek out recognition for the things that they do that are brave and can be difficult,” said Jim Bradford, chief operating officer of Eagle County Paramedic Services. “This evening is our chance to recognize their contributions to keeping our entire community safe and healthy.”

This year’s award recipients were: