No bond reduction for alleged Glenwood Springs child traffickers; former Vail employee free on bond

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Two co-defendants charged with trafficking underaged prostitutes in Glenwood Springs last year were unsuccessful in getting their bond reduced during separate court appearances Thursday, Nov. 15.

Dasjuan Goode, 30, and Damara Hester, 25, have each been charged with multiple felonies through a Colorado grand jury indictment that alleges the pair prostituted at least two juveniles and held them in a Glenwood Springs hotel in July 2017.

That indictment also charges one person, Ronald Braden, 53, of Gypsum, with paying to sexually exploit a prostituted minor in Glenwood Springs. Braden is free on bond with court orders prohibiting him from having contact with any minors, even within his family.

Hester appealed her bond through public defender Elise Myer, who said Hester was not a flight risk because she has lived in Denver all her life, has support of family there and has a limited criminal history.

In requesting a reduction in bond from $50,000 to $10,000, Myer further said that Hester was not always in a voluntary relationship with Goode and that the relationship was physically abusive. Hester also has a child with Goode, Myer said.

Deputy District Attorney Ben Sollars said that though Hester had little criminal history before the present charges, her record indicated a lack of reliability to appear in court.

Judge Denise Lynch said she was not comfortable reducing Hester's bond at this time, due to the seriousness of the charges and for six instances of failing to appear in court in past cases.

Goode, who appeared in court earlier Thursday, had no more success in seeking bond reduction. Goode said he wanted his bond reduced from $100,000 because of his housing situation, his children and his mother. Lynch denied his request based on the seriousness of the charges.

The judge also said she would appoint an attorney for Goode.

Goode and Hester did not appear together Thursday, though they are co-defendants. That's not uncommon, Sollars said.

The pair face similar charges for transporting two juveniles from Aurora to Glenwood Springs and keeping them at the Plaza Inn, which has been renovated and is now La Quinta Inn and Suites.

Hester and Goode allegedly exploited the minors sexually for profit and held them in the hotel. Hester also allegedly performed commercial sex acts at the hotel, according to the indictment.

The felony charges Hester and Goode share are double counts of trafficking minors for sex, soliciting for child prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Hester faces two additional felony charges for keeping a place of child prostitution.