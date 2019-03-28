No charges in alleged hazing incident involving Eagle Valley baseball team

Delta police won't file charges after conducting an investigation into an alleged hazing incident involving the Eagle Valley High School baseball team during a March 15-16 tournament in Delta. This photo is from an Eagle Valley game against Moffat County in Craig.

Special to the Daily

Law enforcement agencies in two counties say they will not file charges in connection with an alleged hazing incident involving a local high school baseball team.

However, there will be disciplinary action taken against some of the students involved, local school district officials said.

The alleged incident happened during an Eagle Valley High School baseball team trip to Delta for a weekend tournament on March 15 and 16. At some point during the weekend, allegations of a hazing incident began to circulate.

Investigators in Delta and Eagle counties, however, said rumors of a possible felony sexual assault proved to be untrue after the incident was referred to the Delta Police Department by the Eagle County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators in both agencies say criminal charges will not be forthcoming.

Dan Dougherty, the chief communications officer with Eagle County Schools, said there will be disciplinary action taken against some students on the team. Because the students involved are minors, Dougherty said their names will not be released.