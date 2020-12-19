No injuries in Friday night Missouri Heights house fire

Four people were displaced when their residence caught fire Friday night in Missouri Heights.

Daniel Bayer/ Special to Vail Daily

A house in Missouri Heights sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage Friday night, but all four occupants self-evacuated without injury.

“All in all, with no occupants and no firefighters injured, we were pretty happy with the outcome,” Kevin Issel, deputy chief of operations for Roaring Fork Fire District, said Saturday morning.

The fire call came in around 10 p.m. Friday, and Roaring Fork Fire District, Carbondale Rural Fire and Protection District and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the house at the corner of Elk Range Drive and Fender Lane. The house is about 2.5 miles from Highway 82.

“By 11-11:30 (p.m.), we had the fire under control,” Issel said. “We were there until about 2-3 a.m. mopping up hot spots.”

Although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, it is suspected it started in the vicinity of a fireplace. Issel said the occupants smelled smoke and saw flames going up the side of the house where the fireplace and chimney were.

About half the structure is completely lost, but it should still be able to be rebuilt, Issel said.

The occupants found shelter at a lodging establishment in Carbondale, Issel added.