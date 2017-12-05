No injuries in Vail condo fire. Keep furniture away from heat sources

VAIL — Keep your distance, especially between flammable furniture and your fireplace.

Vail firefighters were called to the Brooktree Condos, 980 Vail View Drive, for what was reported as a structure fire. Firefighters arrived in seven minutes to find smoke streaming from one of the units.

Vail Police officers arrived moments before firefighters, and entered the smoke-filled unit to find no one inside.

Firefighters found a burning couch next to a burning gas fireplace. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and pulled the couch outside.

Fire crews checked adjoining units for smoke and fire, and evacuated 12 occupants. Because it was cold, the displaced occupants were sheltered in a town for about one hour.

The fire was confined to the couch and no injuries were reported. All occupants returned to their units at approximately 12:20 a.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Assisting in the call was Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Police Department, Public Works/Transportation Department, Eagle County Paramedic Services and the Vail Public Safety Communication Center.

"Without a quick call to the 911 center, this fire could have resulted in extensive damage to the building, displacing multiple occupants," Vail Fire Captain Craig Davis said.

This fire serves as a reminder that homeowners should provide adequate clearance between home furnishings and heat sources such as fireplaces and heaters, Davis said.

Homeowners needing assistance with home safety can contact Vail Fire and Emergency Services at 970-479-2250.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.