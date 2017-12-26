No injuries, some smoke damage in Vail apartment fire Christmas night

VAIL — An unattended burning candle sparked a small apartment fire Christmas night. No injuries were reported.

At 6 p.m. Monday, Vail Fire and Emergency Services rushed to Brooktree Townhomes, 980 Vail View Drive.

An onsite property manager heard a smoke detector blaring, and got into to the unit to investigate. He extinguished the fire by using a nearby hand-held fire extinguisher.

Fire fighters quickly determined that the fire had not spread, although there was moderate smoke damage. Firefighters remained on scene until the unit had been ventilated.

Occupants of the unit were not home at the time of the fire. They had to find somewhere else to stay Christmas night because of smoke damage.

Vail Fire & Emergency Services Fire Marshal Mike Vaughan urged caution when using candles. "Never leave them burning unattended and make sure they are on a solid surface away from any combustible materials such as curtains, furniture or papers," Vaughn said.

Call Vaughn at 970-479-2252 if you have questions.