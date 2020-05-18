No new COVID-19 cases at Castle Peak Senior Life

One week after three residents and four staff members at Castle Peak tested positive for COVID-19, followup testing revealed no new cases. The senior care facility will retest its population again on May 21.

Daily file photo

COVID-19 testing conducted May 14 at Castle Peak Senior Life in Eagle revealed no new positive cases.

Last week, the facility reported that three residents and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. All residents and staff were tested for the virus following the May 5 passing of a resident in the care center’s memory wing. The resident had been treated for pneumonia and tested posthumously. The seven positive results from the original testing were all from asymptomatic individuals, according to Castle Peak Senior Life Administrator Shelly Cornish.

Since March, Castle Peak has worked to keep COVID-19 out of the facility by instituting additional health safety protocols which include restricting resident visitors, ceasing dining room gatherings and group activities and routine resident screenings. Two months ago Castle Peak also instituted employee screening at the start of each shift. The screening requires each employee to respond to a health questionnaire and have his or her temperature checked when entering the facility.

In response to the outbreak, Castle Peak established a special COVID wing and Vail Health officials offered to collaborate with the senior care facility’s staff on its COVID-19 response.

As part of that response, Castle Peak retested its residents and staff on May 14 and will test again on May 21 to determine if there has been COVID-19 transmission at the facility.