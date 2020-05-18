No new COVID-19 cases at Castle Peak Senior Life
One week after three residents and four staff members tested positive, followup testing revealed no additional cases
COVID-19 testing conducted May 14 at Castle Peak Senior Life in Eagle revealed no new positive cases.
Last week, the facility reported that three residents and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19. All residents and staff were tested for the virus following the May 5 passing of a resident in the care center’s memory wing. The resident had been treated for pneumonia and tested posthumously. The seven positive results from the original testing were all from asymptomatic individuals, according to Castle Peak Senior Life Administrator Shelly Cornish.
Since March, Castle Peak has worked to keep COVID-19 out of the facility by instituting additional health safety protocols which include restricting resident visitors, ceasing dining room gatherings and group activities and routine resident screenings. Two months ago Castle Peak also instituted employee screening at the start of each shift. The screening requires each employee to respond to a health questionnaire and have his or her temperature checked when entering the facility.
In response to the outbreak, Castle Peak established a special COVID wing and Vail Health officials offered to collaborate with the senior care facility’s staff on its COVID-19 response.
Support Local Journalism
As part of that response, Castle Peak retested its residents and staff on May 14 and will test again on May 21 to determine if there has been COVID-19 transmission at the facility.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Eagle County boasts lowest COVID-19 fatality rate in nation at less than .15%
Vail Health estimates 6,300 people or 11.5 percent of the population has had COVID-19 in Eagle County based on a sample size of the 3,400 people who have received antibody tests. That is the largest sample size of anywhere in the country, said Chris Lindley with Vail Health.