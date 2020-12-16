No new COVID-19 infections at Castle Peak since Dec. 8

Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation resident Lesli Carcamo and Renee Micaletti, director of nursing. A majority of the residents and staff at Castle Peak were vaccinated against the coronavirus on Wednesday.

EAGLE — Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation in Eagle appears to be turning the corner on its latest coronavirus outbreak. No new infections have been detected at the facility since Tuesday, Dec. 8, when it had 14 active cases among its 50 residents.

Nine residents who previously tested positive for the coronavirus remain in isolation in a dedicated COVID-19 wing set up at the facility, with seven of them scheduled to come out of isolation this weekend. No residents are in the hospital at this time.

“We tested all residents and staff yesterday and all came back negative once again,” Castle Peak administrator Shelly Cornish wrote in an email Wednesday. “We will test again on Friday and next Tuesday to make sure we stay on top of this.”

Cornish said Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation is exploring when it can begin allowing family visitations again.

The facility was also able to vaccinate a large majority of its residents and staff on Wednesday, Cornish said, calling it “a great day” at Castle Peak.

“It’s more than a vaccine — it is a sign of hope for our residents, staff and families,” Cornish wrote in the email. “I want to recognize all the hard work that has gone into getting the vaccine and the (heroes) working relentlessly on the front lines. We also want to thank our community for valuing our seniors as one of the top priorities of populations to vaccinate. As we see 2020 coming to a close — we are so grateful to be ending this year on a hopeful note.”

Residents and staff of nursing homes and senior care centers are a top phase 1 priority in Colorado’s vaccination protocols.

Nursing homes and senior care centers have been heavily affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with outbreaks in such facilities causing more than 3,300 infections and more than 300 deaths in recent weeks in Colorado, according to The Associated Press.

Castle Peak had a coronavirus outbreak in early May, when three residents and four staff became infected by the virus. One of the residents died. The facility then went nearly six months without any resident infections until this latest outbreak, according to Cornish.

