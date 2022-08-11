No reported monkeypox cases yet in Eagle County, but state health officials warn that the virus could be spreading without detection

A registered nurse prepares a dose of a monkeypox vaccine at the Salt Lake County Health Department Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City. U.S. health officials on Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorized a new monkeypox vaccination strategy designed to stretch limited supplies by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people — instead of one — with each vial.

Rick Bowmer/AP

Confirmed cases of monkeypox continue to climb in Colorado, with 109 total infections recorded in the state one week after federal health officials declared the virus a public health emergency in the United States. While no residents of Eagle county have tested positive thus far in the outbreak, as the spread continues, the virus could be closing in on the valley.

Colorado’s first confirmed case presented in May in Denver where (like many major U.S. cities currently facing the brunt of the virus) in-state transmission has been concentrated. According to the state dashboard, as of Monday, Aug. 8, Denver has recorded 45 cases of monkeypox, accounting for just under half of the state’s total infections. Increasingly, however, the virus is popping up in counties outside of the capital’s metro area, including several counties surrounding Eagle. Garfield , Routt and Summit counties, all announced their first confirmed monkeypox cases last week.

Rebecca Larson, the deputy public health director for Eagle County, confirmed that her office and local health care providers are doing what they can to be ready for potential cases in the community.

While, in the latest outbreak, monkeypox has predominantly affected gay , bisexual and other men who have sex with men, the disease is not exclusively spread through sexual contact and all citizens are susceptible. The virus can be transmitted through any type of close contact, or through shared fabric, clothing and bedding.

According to Larson, local practitioners are equipped to perform medical evaluations, administer tests, and provide care for residents who demonstrate symptoms. The infection typically presents with a rash and painful lesions, often, but not exclusively, in combination with flu-like symptoms that last around four weeks. Larson added that county public health has secured “additional testing resources” to confirm suspected cases should they present locally.

Vaccines, however, are not in such ready supply. Larson reported that there are no vaccines available in Eagle County. If a confirmed case arises locally, there is a process of special authorization to transport a dose to treat the infected individual.

According to Carrie Godes, a public information officer with public health in Garfield county, the state employed this response to address the county’s singular case.

Monkeypox vaccine eligibility in Colorado remains limited to at-risk demographics, including individuals who have been exposed to the virus within the last two weeks or men who have sex with men who have had multiple sexual partners in that time period. All recipients of the vaccine must be over the age of 18.

Even with criteria in place to curb demand, Colorado is struggling to vaccinate all interested , eligible citizens. Amid federal shortages of Jynneos (the primary vaccine approved by the U.S. for use against monkeypox) vaccine clinics in the state are fully booked through Aug. 13 — those who are newly eligible or have only recently sought out an appointment to receive the vaccine are now being added to waitlists until the state is issued more doses.

Colorado requested an additional 5,080 doses from the federal government on Aug. 1.

According to Paul Galloway, a spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response, the latest shipment of vaccines arrived in Colorado on Aug. 3. The state can place its next order for vaccines on Aug. 15.

“With last week’s federal declaration of monkeypox now classified as a public health emergency, we are optimistic that our vaccine supply from the federal government will continue to increase, and we are working to enroll providers to ensure access throughout the state,” Galloway shared in a written statement.

Gov. Jared Polis also announced that 30 additional providers enrolled for vaccine administration on Aug. 3 in an effort to facilitate distribution once an additional supply of the vaccine is acquired.