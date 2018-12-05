No soil? No problem. Container gardens key to fresh produce all year

Even though the fertile soil from your garden is buried deep under heaps of snow, you can still grow fresh food throughout the winter by utilizing containers for indoor gardening.

According to the Colorado State University Extension office, container gardens are one of the fastest growing segments of gardening and it is a great way to get fresh produce all year long.

"I do not think that people realize how easy it is to grow nutritious and delicious food at home in very little space year round," said Trish Esperon, manager at the Vail Valley Salvation Army greenhouse.

We met up with Esperon at their large greenhouse in Avon, but you don't need a big greenhouse or even dirt to grow plants. Esperon had all sorts of delicious greens growing from edible flowers to lettuce.

"The sprouting jars are very user-friendly and you see results so fast. In just days you'll have alfalfa sprouts and bean sprouts, which will be fun to add to that next salad or sandwich you make at home," Esperon said.

Although Colorado has nearly 300 days of sunlight a year, some gardens allow you to grow plants without sunlight or soil. "The AeroGarden is very user-friendly. It is a great purchase for first-time gardeners," Esperon said. Simply find the type of AeroGarden that's right for you and your living space, get the seeds, follow the directions and it won't take long before you see the fruits of your labor.

If you are new to gardening, Esperon has some advice. "Try some inexpensive and easier projects and build off of those experiences and successes," Esperon said.

Esperon mentioned that they host several indoor gardening workshops, led by Paul Agneburg. "We've had several attendees at the workshops and it's a great place to discuss indoor gardening opportunities with people as we interact," Esperon said.

"It is a fun and tangible way to grow organic food," Esperon said. "Children tend to eat food when they have grown it. I also think that growing food is a great learning opportunity, it makes people feel good to grow things. It is magical!"