No word from Holy Cross on Vail to Avon power outage Saturday

On Saturday night, residents from West Vail to Avon got their candles, headlamps and other off-grid light sources out thanks to an hour-plus power outage to certain homes and businesses.

Starting at 8:55 p.m. on Saturday night, the Holy Cross Energy online map showed a “large transmission outage at Avon substation, cause unknown, Xcel and Holy Cross crews are responding.”

Crews responded to the area of The Westin in Avon, shutting down traffic.

The power came back shortly after 10 p.m.

Holy Cross public relations did not respond to email and phone inquiries about the issue on Saturday night nor Sunday.