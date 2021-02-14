Nominate any worker in Vail for a PrimaService award, open to co-workers, guests

Any employee working in Vail is eligible for a PrimaService award, recognizing workers across industries who provide exemplary service. (Ross Leonhart, rleonhart@vaildaily.com)



PrimaVail, a Vail Chamber and Business Association program to enhance guest service training, announced another component to its efforts — PrimaService.

Any employee working in Vail is eligible to be nominated for a PrimaService award by a fellow employee, manager, resident or guest that experiences or recognizes exemplary service. Prizes may include spa packages, hotel stays, restaurant gift cards, a round of golf and more.

How it works

Send an employee nomination and briefly describe the particular story of exemplary guest service that the employee provided. Businesses can also engage their guests to participate by including this information inside a business or online.

Every qualified employee will receive a gift card from the Town of Vail. All the nominations will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize awards. Employees will be recognized in the Vail Daily, Town of Vail, PrimaVail, Vail Chamber and Business Association websites and more. Organizers are also looking to include nominated employees in a video segment.

Click here to nominate any employee in the Town of Vail for a PrimaService award, or visit https://bit.ly/37f9iSp.

Grand Prizes may include:

Two-night stay at Vail Hotel-Lions Square Lodge

$100 gift certificate to Arriesgado in Lionshead

Vail Golf for four with carts

Spa package in Vail

Float trip or river rafting

Electric bike rental

ATV or Polaris rental

$100 restaurants gift card

Three-day demo at Salomon or Burton

Gym membership

Pickleball membership and equipment

Hair salon in Vail for $100

Businesses interested in donating a grand prize can contact Denise Chang at denise@vailchameber.org.

Doughnut Tuesday

Also coming up as part of the PrimaVail program, Doughnut Tuesday.

Workers in Vail can sign up for a Mountain Hospitality Ambassador card, available to employees in Vail who participate in a minimum of one Mountain Hospitality event, such as the winter update meeting, employee walking tour, January reboot and more.

For more information about becoming a Mountain Hospitality Ambassador or PrimaVail, visit vailchamber.org.