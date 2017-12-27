Nominating petitions open Tuesday, Jan. 2, for six open Minturn Town Council seats

MINTURN — Nominating petitions will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, for candidates interested in running for one of six open seats on the Minturn Town Council for the regular municipal election in April.

The petitions may be picked up from the Minturn Town Clerk's Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from the second floor of Minturn Town Hall, 302 Pine St. Candidates have until 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, to circulate and return the nominating petitions. A minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered voters in the town is required in order to appear on the ballot.

The town of Minturn regular municipal election on Tuesday, April 3, will be conducted as a polling-place election at the Minturn Town Hall. The six council seats to become vacant are held by Matt Scherr, John Widerman, Earle Bidez, Sage Pierson, Kristina Krone and a seat that is currently unfilled. All five are eligible to run for re-election.

To be eligible to run in the upcoming Minturn Town Council election, candidates must:

• Be a citizen of the United States for not fewer than seven years.

• Be a registered voter within Minturn.

• Be at least 25 years old.

• Be a Minturn resident for two years for council, five years for mayor, immediately preceding the election.

• Cannot have a felony conviction.

Town elections are nonpartisan. In accordance with the town's charter, the three candidates receiving the highest number of votes in the regular election will serve four-year terms, while the fourth and fifth-highest vote-getters will serve two-year terms.

Minturn council members receive a salary of $200 per month, and the mayor receives $400 per month.

Voter eligibility and registration information may be accessed through the Colorado Secretary of State's Office at http://www.govotecolorado.com. For more election information and to request an absentee ballot, contact the Minturn Town Clerk's Office at 970-827-5645, ext. 1, or visit http://www.minturn.org.