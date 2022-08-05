Nomination petitions available Tuesday for four open Avon Town Council seats

Nomination petitions for four openings on the Avon Town Council will be available at the town clerk’s office in Avon Town Hall beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

The deadline for filing the petitions with the Avon Town Clerk is Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by 5 p.m. Candidate information packets, including the nomination petitions, may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered voters in the town is required on the petition in order to appear on the ballot.

Voters will select four members for the council in November. The four available seats are currently held by Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Council member Scott Prince, who are term-limited, as well as Chico Thuon and Tamra Underwood, who are finishing their first term and eligible to run for a second term.

Council members receive a salary of $500 per month and the mayor receives a $1,000 monthly salary. The mayor and mayor pro tem are elected from among the council members, and each serves a two-year term. Town elections are nonpartisan. In accordance with the town’s charter, the four candidates receiving the highest number of votes in the general election will serve four-year terms.

To be eligible for election, candidates must be 18 years of age on the date of the election, a citizen of the United States, a qualified elector, and have resided within the town of Avon for a minimum of one year immediately preceding said election.

The Nov. 8, 2022 election will be conducted as a mail ballot election and is being coordinated with the Eagle County Clerk & Recorder’s Office. Town of Avon offices will serve as a voter service and polling center for the election.

Voter eligibility and registration information may be accessed through the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office at GoVoteColorado.com . Please contact the Avon town clerk’s office at 970-748-4001 or visit Avon.org for Avon-specific election information. For general election information contact the Eagle County Clerk’s Office at 970-328-8715 or visit EagleCounty.us/Clerk/ .



For more information about nomination petitions in Avon, please contact Patty McKenny, deputy town manager and town clerk, at pmckenny@avon.org or -970-748-4021.