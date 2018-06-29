Nominations open for Eagle County’s fifth annual Public Safety Appreciation Awards

EAGLE COUNTY — Rotary Clubs of Eagle, Edwards and Vail, in conjunction with the Eagle County Public Safety Council, have opened nominations for the fifth annual Public Safety Appreciation Awards to honor Eagle County's most outstanding first responders.

The program was created to provide an opportunity for the men and women in public safety to be recognized for outstanding service to their communities and contributions to their professions. In addition to agency internal nominations, nominations are also being solicited from the public to recognize outstanding public safety professionals, whether serving in career or volunteer capacities.

Award categories are not intended to recognize employees for merely "doing a good job," or responding to a call, but to recognize those who go beyond the ordinary to protect Eagle County's citizens and property or who contribute significantly to the public safety profession.

Nominations may be made for the following categories:

• Medal of Valor

• First Responder of the Year

• Distinguished Service Award

• Leadership Award Business Partnership Award

• Call of the Year

• Unit Citation

Recipients may be selected from municipal county and state law enforcement; fire service, 911/communications, emergency medical service (EMS), search and rescue, ski patrol or public safety. Nominations must be submitted on the official nomination form and are limited to approximately 500 words. Attachments such as articles, brochures, photos, etc., are encouraged.

The form, along with descriptions of each of the categories, may be downloaded at http://bit.ly/Nom2018PSAA. Nomination forms must be submitted by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1. For questions or to request a nomination form, contact Joe Peplinski at josephpeplinski@comcast.net or 970-376-1635. Nomination forms may be submitted to Chief Karl Bauer via email to kbauer@eagleriverfire.org or via fax, 970-949-7965.

Winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Donovan Pavilion in Vail. Tickets to the event are $45 per person or $550 for a table of eight, which includes sponsoring attendance for two first responders. Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Seating is limited; contact Peplinski to purchase tickets.