Nominations open through Feb. 15 for 2018 Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame class

VAIL — Nominations are now being accepted for the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame's Class of 2018. Each year, the Hall of Fame elects as many as four new members and one Pioneer Hall of Fame inductee. All nominees must have contributed significantly to the state's ski and snowboard industry, providing direct benefit to Colorado. Nominees must have resided in Colorado for at least 10 years.

Hall of Fame candidates may be nominated in the categories of Athlete, Sport Builder, Inspirational or a Pioneer, with the Hall of Fame Nomination Committee evaluating the merit of each nomination. An individual that is not a family member must sponsor each nominee, and that sponsor must complete and submit the six-part nomination application prior to Thursday, Feb. 15.

To request a Hall of Fame Nomination Application, contact the Colorado Snowsports Museum at skimuseum@gmail.com or call 970-476-1876.