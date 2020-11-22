Nonprofits already taking donations for Eagle County Gives Day

Habitat for Humanity volunteers work on a home in Gypsum. The organizations is one of more than 50 local nonprofits participating in Eagle County Gives Day on Dec. 8.



As we hunker down for the latest COVID-19 storm, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s mission has never been more relevant.

“Home is really important for all of us. For everyone this year, with COVID, being at home is more important than ever,” said Elyse Howard, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley development director. “We are very focused, as focused as we have ever been, on being able to fund our construction program. We are pushing ourselves to increase the number of new of homes we build next year.”

But those Habitat homes obviously don’t build themselves. The community physically and financial constructs them. Tuesday, Dec. 8 is an important building block day for Habitat, as well as more than 50 other community organizations that enhance life throughout our valley. That’s the date for Eagle County Gives Day.

Eagle County Gives, a coalition of local nonprofits, will once again participate in the larger Colorado Gives Day next month. The annual event simplifies philanthropic giving by providing a convenient online option for supporting local nonprofits with a single website visit. A click of the mouse on a single website (eaglecountygives.org) offers community supporters an easy portal for contributing to favorite local nonprofits. Donations may be scheduled in advance.

Since its inception in 2010, Eagle County Gives has raised more than $6.9 million for local nonprofits. Donations made on Colorado Gives Day are boosted by a $1 million incentive fund provided by the Community First Foundation and FirstBank, increasing the value of every donated dollar. Last year, the one-day event raised just over $1 million for Eagle County organizations.

“Building a healthy community involves more than beautiful scenery and exciting ski runs,” noted Lauren Emenaker of the Vail Valley Partnership. “Dozens of nonprofit organizations in Eagle County strive daily to provide for the community’s diverse needs. These organizations and the people who support them are essential to the quality of life enjoyed in the valley today.”

“Community support of local nonprofits bolsters essential services including food banks, health care and early childhood education,” she continued. “Some nonprofits focus on quality-of-life programs, providing opportunities for varied experiences including concerts, outdoor adventure and the solace of a beautiful alpine garden.”

Eagle County is fortunate in the diversity reflected in its nonprofit community as well as in the camaraderie the community enjoys, Howard said. That spirit is reflected in the Eagle County Gives effort.

“The spirit of the nonprofit community here in Eagle County is so collaborative, everyone is so helpful to one another,” she said. “I think that is something very unique to Eagle County.”

Howard added that Eagle County Gives Day gives all local residents, even if their means are modest, to contribute to the organizations that help make the valley a better place for everyone.

“It doesn’t matter if it is $5 for $10,000, every gift, every dollar amount, is important,” Howard said.

In the weeks ahead, valley residents can watch for posters, news articles, and sign-waving volunteers in the roundabouts in preparation for Eagle County Gives Day.

“Think about what it takes to live in a mountain resort community,” said Emenaker. “Take this easy opportunity to support your local community. Not only will you feel good, but also the directed donation could help a child learn to read, protect a mountain stream or perhaps support a local veteran. Present and future generations will thank you.”

To learn more visit http://www.eaglecogives.org.