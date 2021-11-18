NorAm races moved to Copper Mountain as Vail’s Golden Peak is still not open

A view of Golden Peak in Vail on Thursday. Snowmaking has been underway for weeks, but a series of slalom races, originally scheduled for Golden Peak Nov. 22-23, have been moved to Copper Mountain.

John LaConte/jlaconte@vaildaily.com

While it may look white atop Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak venue, the new competition arena is not yet ready for prime time.

A North America Cup slalom event was scheduled to take place at Vail on Golden Peak from Nov. 22-23, with men and women scheduled to race on both Monday and Tuesday, but those slalom races have been moved to Copper Mountain.

Vail Resorts has not provided a response as to why the competition venue is not ready or when locals can expect to see ski racing action. Snowmaking has been underway for weeks on Golden Peak, though no information on Golden Peak’s estimated date of opening was available at time of publication.

The North America Cup is an international competition circuit which provides top finishers with entries into World Cup events.

The North America Cup’s Alpine ski racing season began on Thursday with athletes from more than a dozen nations competing in a giant slalom competition at Copper Mountain.

Swedish ski racer Estelle Alphand won the event, with Britt Richardson of Canada finishing second and Roberta Melesi rounding out the podium in third. The top-finishing American on the day was Allie Resnick of Vail in eighth, with another local racer, Ava Jemison, finishing .31 seconds behind Resnick for ninth.

But local ski racers aren’t the only ones heading from Vail to Copper for on-snow opportunities. Copper has also hosted freeskiers and snowboarders in recent days as park and pipe options are not currently available on Golden Peak.

Copper Mountain will also host the first World Cup halfpipe competition of the season Dec. 6-11 as the U.S. Grand Prix heads to town. The event will double as an Olympic qualifier for freeski and snowboard athletes.