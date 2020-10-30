Nordic Track – Best of Vail Valley 2020
Best Nordic Track
1. Vail Nordic Center
2. Maloit Park
3. McCoy Park
Vail Nordic Center is the stomping grounds of high-school Nordic racers, visitors testing their prowess on snowshoes, dads pulling babies in tow, fat-bike adventurers and everyone in between. In other words, the Nordic Center is a welcome gathering place for anyone wanting to try out snowshoeing, skate or classic skiing.
With over 10 miles of skate track and 8 miles of trail dedicated to fat bikers, snowshoers and hikers, the options for a wintery workout feel endless. The track is set daily as soon as there is enough snow through early spring. Bonus: Nordic skiing takes the prize for a socially distanced get-together.
Hint: Make a day of it. Stop in the Nordic Center for tips, lessons, the latest gear and cute, functional fashions.
-Heather Hower
