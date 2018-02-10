Northwest Colorado Regional Sportsmen’s Roundtable set Feb. 15 for Eagle

Information: Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Roundtable members will answer questions in the first roundtable of 2018. For information go to cpw.state.co.us .

EAGLE — Sportsmen and women have questions, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will try to answer them in this year's first roundtable discussion.

Twice each year, Roundtable members hold meetings across the state's four wildlife management regions, giving hunters and anglers the opportunity to attend and meet their delegates in person. In addition to Roundtable members, representatives from Colorado Parks and Wildlife will attend and be available to answer questions and participate in the discussion.

Consistent issues

Some issues are consistent in sportsmen's conversations, said roundtable member Dan Schwartz of Meeker, including CPW's financial situation, shed hunting regulations, herd management plans, nonnative fish management and chronic wasting disease.

"As delegates for all hunters and anglers, we are a direct pipeline to CPW leadership," Schwartz said. "Too often, hunters and anglers with great suggestions or complaints don't find an effective way of making their voice heard. This Roundtable is a great way to get your point across to the people making decisions, so we hope to see a good turnout."

Formed in 2012, the Sportsmen's Roundtable consists of two elected and two to three appointed delegates from each of CPW's four management regions. Regional members meet with other delegates from across the state and CPW leadership during biannual statewide meetings.

Recommended Stories For You

About CPW

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is an enterprise agency, relying primarily on license sales, state parks fees and registration fees to support its operations, including: 41 state parks and more than 350 wildlife areas covering approximately 900,000 acres, management of fishing and hunting, wildlife watching, camping, motorized and non-motorized trails, boating and outdoor education.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.