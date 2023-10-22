Norton: When selling, leverage your human differentiators

Last week, I had the opportunity and privilege to speak with a group of executives and investors about the difference between selling in today’s virtual environment against what the sales playing field looked like pre-pandemic, where face-to-face meetings with customers were more common. This particular group is not alone in their frustration and in their search for a solution that will deliver the sales results that were forecast at the beginning of the year.

The first thing we had to do was to go back in time. Even though we believed that our outside sales representatives or account executives were having more face-to-face opportunities to meet with clients and prospects, 70% of what they did was still remote: research and pre-call planning, initial calls, follow-up emails, sending proposals via email, and the natural back-and-forth conversations once that initial meeting took place to try and complete the sale.

Salespeople everywhere are questioning themselves and where they can and should use technology or sales enablement tools, artificial intelligence, and ChatGPT to increase win rates, average deal size, expand upsell and cross-sell opportunities, and to reduce sales cycle time. Even the very best sales champions are seeking the best solutions for filling their sales funnel with new prospects.

So, we have a new playing field, remote selling instead of face-to-face. We have new sales-enabling technologies that seem to pop up almost every week. We have senior executives who are losing their patience with poor performance and deals that continue to slip month-to-month and quarter-to-quarter. The solution may not be the enabling technologies or the remote selling environment, the solution will come down to making sure that we connect on a human-to-human level.

In an age of digital disruption and automation, the most valuable assets a salesperson can offer are fundamentally human — empathy, creativity and intuition. While artificial intelligence is advancing rapidly, human qualities like emotional intelligence remain uniquely our own. Savvy salespeople recognize this and lead with their humanity.

Showing genuine care and connecting emotionally with prospects is key. Take time to listen deeply to their needs instead of launching into a sales pitch. Be authentic and vulnerable when appropriate to build trust. Demonstrate that you see them as real people, not transactions.

Listen between the lines for clues about motivations and hesitations. Draw on your emotional intelligence to navigate objections smoothly. Adapt your style to each prospect’s personality and buying journey. Customize solutions using your creative problem-solving skills.

Leverage your intuition when deciding strategies. Be willing to deviate from the sales playbook and take measured risks if your gut says it’s right. Lean on experience and lessons learned to guide your instincts.

While AI can analyze data, only humans have the ability to form bonds that turn prospects into loyal clients and raving fans. We can inspire with passion and conviction that no machine can replicate. We can win hearts as well as minds. Think of the word “trust.” People will talk to people that they like, but they will do business with people they trust and respect.

The future of sales belongs to those who embrace the beauty of being human. Lead with empathy, creativity and intuition. Instinct and agility, whether we are selling remotely or in person, will be a huge differentiator. These inner strengths and soft skills are what set us apart. They allow us to build diverse relationships that weather shifting markets and technologies. Honing our emotional intelligence gives us an edge no algorithm can match.

Although you may not be in sales, you may know someone who is. Either way, when we can recognize that our contributions to bringing data, insights, relevant context and sound questioning strategies that help our prospects and customers make the best decisions when making a purchase, our ability to lean into the human-to-human connection will make all the difference in the decision process when the prospect is trying to decide to buy from us or our competitor.

Are you leaning more on technology or more on the relationships with your prospects and customers? I would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we can get back to adult-to-adult truth-based conversations, whether we sell remotely or in person, it really will be a better than good life.

Michael Norton is an author, a personal and professional coach, consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator of individuals and businesses, working with organizations and associations across multiple industries.