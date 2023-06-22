Not his first rodeo: Forrest Knapp reflects on his first year directing the VRD Whitewater Race Series and hints at a few ideas up his sleeve

There was a record 398 participants during the Vail Recreation District's Whitewater race series this May and June.

Abby Blumberg/Vail Recreation District

When Sean Glackin launch the first whitewater race series a little over a decade ago, he persuaded Forrest Knapp to be in charge of safety by offering him dinner at a new-at-the-time place called Mountain Standard.

“He was like, ‘look dude, I can’t pay you to do this. However, I know you’re such a food nerd, I’ll buy you dinner every night they have half-off at this new Sweet Basil sister restaurant,” Knapp, the former owner of Alpine Kayak, recalled.

“And so we’d go there and have our after party with like the 10 people that did the race way back then.”

After passing the kayak school clipboard over to Kyle Jessup this past year, Knapp was looking for a new year-round gig. His original plan of owning and operating the Boot Lab in the winter and Alpine Kayak in the summer had fallen through during the pandemic. After selling his business, VRD’s sports event and partnership director Beth Pappas asked if Knapp was still going to help out with the races; she also informed him VRD hiring a new event coordinator. Knapp was always going to maintain his longtime safety boat role, but he couldn’t resist the opportunity to become the official race director of the events he helped start all those years ago.

“It’s really cool,” he said. Though he’s still learning the trail running ropes, which occupy the other half of his position, the whitewater stuff is second nature.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“I love it man,” said Knapp, who has taught kayaking in the valley for over 20 years. “It’s a lot of the stuff that I did but just on a different end of it. I know everybody in that whitewater community.”

VRD’s six-week season started May 9, running every Tuesday night through June 6. Series winners were determined from those first five races, with a standalone event, The Town of Minturn Downriver Dash, held on June 13. Pappas said May saw record participation with 398 athletes getting in the water.

Participation dipped at the the Downriver Dash, an event Knapp feels is the best on the calendar.

“It’s such a cool course,” he said. “As whitewater guys around here, the boneyard is like our warmup before we go down Dowd Chute everyday.”

A raft team competes at the Downriver Dash on June 13 in Minturn. Abby Blumberg/Vail Recreation District

He thinks the events’ proximity to the GoPro Mountain Games may have kept registrations down.

“So, I think what I’m going to do is move that a little closer into the year; maybe even have two races in one week next year, just to really try to build the participation for that one,” he said. “It’s just too cool of a race, in my opinion, to have as low of a turnout as we’ve been having.”

Town of Minturn Downriver Dash results – June 13 Women’s Raft

1. Robyn Janssen, Natalia Gray 9:30

2. Meg Dean, Kate Kalamon 10:33

3. Elizabeth Martin, Dilley Caroline Davis11:33 Men’s Raft

1. Caleb Maloney, Caleb Golas 10:11

2. Pat Duran, Matt Underhill 10:44

3. Ben Morill, Jessica Kane 11:20

4. Clay Campbell, Brad Ernest 11:23 Women’s Kayak

1. Natilia Grey 9:00

2. Tessa Prince 9:20

3. Noelle Wilhite 10:03 Men’s Kayak

1. Jeremiah Williams 8:32

2. Marcelo Galizio 8:40

3. Derek Dryer 8:43

4. Mike Duffy 8:43

5. Townsend Bessent 8:45

6. Bill Hoblitzell 8:54

7. Ken Hoeve 8:56

8. Mike Eckstein 9:13

9. Colin McCabe 9:24 Junior Kayak

1 Colin Galckin 8:47

2 Sawyer Blair 8:54

Jeremiah Williams took the Downriver Dash kayak win and was the overall series SUP champion. Fellow U.S. men’s whitewater raft teammate Rob Prechtl won the series kayak title.

“He’s really just learning to kayak the last few years. I’ve always told him and everybody, ‘you know hey, Rob’s not really a kayaker, he’s just a strong dude, he’s just an athlete,” Knapp said of Prechtl, who placed second overall in the Gore IV kayak challenge at the Mountain Games on June 9 and, together with Williams won the Gore IV raft challenge.

Jeremiah Williams on his way to winning the Downriver Dash kayak race on June 13 in Minturn. Abby Blumberg/Vail Recreation District

“Well, that’s changed this year. He’s becoming a really great kayaker and a lot of it has to do with this race series that he’s been doing every year and taking seriously.”

Williams and Prechtl, who contested SUP, rafting and kayaking every Tuesday night, have been competing in the race series since the very first event.

“They’re original originals — some of the real backbones of this thing,” Knapp said.

“Jeremiah’s always been a strong SUPer, but he’s gotten even better at that I’d say for sure as well. These guys have gotten better from the series, big time.”

Another athlete who routinely did the Tuesday-night triple was Buena Vista teacher Jennifer Hodgkiss, who often rushed to the start line right from school.

“We were pumped to have her come up for all the races,” Knapp said.

Karl Borski, who loans paddles for the series, and his daughter Bella competed as a raft team this year. In a way, they symbolize the tightly-knit nature of the whitewater community — and its future.

“We are seeing right now our largest amount of kids in the valley,” Knapp said regarding the state of the whitewater union. Reasons for growth: social media, improved equipment and parental influence.

“People see these boats or Dane Jackson comes to town and then they look (him) up on Instagram, and they’re like, ‘oh, I want to do that,'” he continued. “Every brand has a fantastic kayak. That’s another big, big part of it. And — I’m about to be 50 and now my buddies’ kids are all into it. So I think a lot of it is also kind of following in their parents footsteps.”

Unlike the trail running awards, where serious endurance athletes calmly and politely accept new running shoes on the podium, a simple hat handed out can illicit hoots and hollers from the whitewater peanut gallery during the Tuesday-night race after parties.

“Everyone in the crowd is jumping and going crazy,” Knapp described. “The whitewater crew is quite tight and a pretty wild bunch I’d say in general.”

Reflecting on the season, Knapp was thankful for Mother Nature’s role in getting things off to a great start.

“We really had great water this year,” he said. “Probably the best start to the season we’ve ever had I would say just like with the quality of the water.”

Spectators take in the Downriver Dash in Minturn on June 13, the final Vail Recreation District whitewater race of the season. Abby Blumberg/Vail Recreation District

Going into next year, his team is already dreaming up some new ideas. Pappas noted the possibility of a longer race and expanding categories to include an R2 co-ed division. “Continue to explore different format options to keep series fresh and innovative and include more participants,” she stated.

“We have this fabulous hole,” Knapp added. “It’s like the biggest event in the GoPro Games, watching the rodeo. So, one of the things I’d really like to incorporate with our series with the last couple races — when the water comes in — is I’d like to try to incorporate a rodeo. I just think it’s going to be that much cooler for spectators.”