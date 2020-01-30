Not your parent’s disco: Vail Valley Silent Discos to debut during Burton US Open

Vail Valley Silent Discos puts on events where people dance to music listened to on wireless headphones, often with different musical themes depending on the channel tuned into.

Special to the Daily

Silent discos have been gaining popularity across the country, and in 2020 they’ll be a regular happening in the Vail Valley.

Vail Valley Silent Discos puts on events where people dance to music listened to on wireless headphones, often with different musical themes depending on the channel tuned into — think ’80s vs. ’90s; Michael Bowie vs. Michael Jackson; Grateful Dead vs. Phish. Silent discos can pop up at breweries, bars, festivals and private events, among other locations.

“We’re stoked to bring the party to Vail,” said Zach Dilliam, founder of Vail Valley Silent Discos.

Silent discos can take place at bars, breweries, festivals and private events.

Special to the Daily

The kickoff event for Vail Valley Silent Discos will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at Mountain Art Collective in West Vail — a perfect spot for a silent disco, art class or other community offerings. The theme will be Shut The Funk Up, Dilliam said, “just groovy stuff people can vibe to.”

Dilliam, a teacher at Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy as well as member of The Runaway Grooms, is spending his first winter in Vail. He helped open a silent disco business in Memphis, where they offer 500 headphones. In Vail, Dilliam has 150 headphones.

“It’s boomed. It’s been awesome — great parties, good events,” he said of the Memphis silent discos. “That doesn’t really exist up here for the most part.”

The Birds of Prey World Cup ski races at Beaver Creek in December featured a silent disco, but not from a Vail Valley company, Dilliam said.

While Vail Valley Silent Discos will add to the nighttime scene in the valley, Dilliam said silent discos attract people of all ages. They are usually a three-hour event, kicking off at 9 or 10 p.m.

“We get all kinds of people, it really just depends on the event,” he said. “We’ve definitely thrown events with all ages.”

Dilliam landed in Vail for the winter after spending a year in Central America. He said his plan was to come to Vail to “hibernate” for the winter and work on a new album to record back in Nashville.

“I thought I was going to come out for the winter,” he said, “and now I think I’ll be here indefinitely.”

For more information about Vail Valley Silent Discos, visit http://www.vailvalleysilentdiscos.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

“We’re just going to throw down,” Dilliam said. “There will be a bunch of people in town and it’s going to be a good time.”

Silent Disco at Railgarten -March 15 2019 What a night! We sold out tickets and had an AMAZING crowd at Railgarten. Tag yourselves!! Posted by Silent Discos Memphis-Tiger City Entertainment on Tuesday, March 19, 2019

If you go …

What: Shut the Funk Up silent disco

Shut the Funk Up silent disco Where: Mountain Art Collective, Vail

Mountain Art Collective, Vail When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 9 p.m. Cost: $25

$25 More information: Visit http://www.vailvalleysilentdiscos.com/

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.