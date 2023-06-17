Nottingham Lake in Avon closed until further notice

Nottingham Lake is currently closed due to elevated levels of E. coli.

Jon Resnick/Courtesy photo

Nottingham Lake is off-limits to swimming, boating, fishing and all bodily contact due to high levels of E. coli in the water, according to a release from the Town of Avon.

On Thursday, June 15, Town of Avon staff were notified that regular testing of the E. coli levels in Nottingham Lake were elevated. The E. coli levels in the water sample taken were higher than usual for Nottingham Lake but below the allowable limit per the State of Colorado Natural Swimming Area regulations . “Recreation Department staff chose to close the lake to swimming out of an abundance of caution and are committed to providing safe facilities for our community,” said Recreation Director Michael Labagh.

The most recent test of the lake water on Saturday yielded an elevated concentration of E. coli above the acceptable limit. Per the State of Colorado Natural Swimming Area regulations, the maximum acceptable level of E. coli is 235 organisms per 100 milliliters.

E. coli is a bacteria primarily associated with fecal matter. According to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the elevated levels in Nottingham Lake could be a result of a number of factors, ranging from malfunctioning septic systems, fecal waste from swimmers or animals. Heavy rain, groundwater runoff and low oxygen levels in the lake may also be factors. The Town of Avon will continue to work closely with Eagle River Water & Sanitation District for regular water sample testing and with the State of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to operate within safety standards for natural swimming areas.

Town staff will continue to test the water and will reopen the lake when the results show an acceptable level of the microbe. All Recreation Department open water swimming programs in Nottingham Lake are canceled until further notice. Standup Paddle Colorado Boat Rental Operations are also suspended. Updates will be provided on the Town of Avon’s website and social media channels.

To learn more about E. coli visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Website . For comments, questions or concerns please contact Recreation Director Michael Labagh at 970-748-4446 or mlabagh@avon.org .