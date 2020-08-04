Nottingham Lake to close Saturday, Sunday for Open Water Championships

The ninth annual Open Water Championships, a USA Swimming sanctioned event, will take place at Nottingham Lake in Avon on Saturday and Sunday.

Special to the Daily

More than 150 swimmers will take to Nottingham Park in Avon on Saturday and Sunday for the ninth annual Open Water Championships, a USA Swimming sanctioned event.

Nottingham Lake will be closed to fishing, boating and swimming from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. The beach and grass area on the north side of the lake will be closed to the public during the weekend to accommodate the event.

For more information, contact Recreation Director John Curutchet at 970-748-4059.