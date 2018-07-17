Nottingham Road sidewalk project in Avon continues into August, expect delays

AVON — Construction of the town of Avon's Nottingham Road Sidewalk Project began Thursday, July 12, and is expected to last approximately four weeks.

The project consists of the addition of approximately 650 feet of sidewalk and concrete curb and gutter along the north side of Nottingham Road west of Buck Creek Road and includes asphalt milling and overlay of Nottingham Road adjacent to the new sidewalk.

Work will be performed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will require temporary lane closures during construction. Traffic control will be in place. Motorists may encounter minor delays and are asked to remain patient and to allow additional travel time.

United Companies Inc. is constructing the project on behalf of the town. Contact Jim Horsley with the Town of Avon Engineering Department at jhorsley@avon.org or 970-748-4134 with questions regarding this work.