Novus Auto Glass business purchased by locals Matt and Britney Branson

EDWARDS — Steve and Dennie Moore recently announced the sale of their business, Mobile Automotive Services/Novus Auto Glass, to Matt and Britney Branson. The Bransons will be operating under the name "Branson Auto Glass Specialties/Novus Auto Glass." The business will continue to operate out of its current Eagle-Vail location.

The Moores have completed more than 185,000 repairs and more than 40,000 replacements in their 35 years in business. Steve Moore was recently inducted into the Novus Hall of Fame. The Moores have also earned the "Highest Net Promoter Score" in the Auto Glass industry. A Net Promoter Score measures the satisfaction of service and the likelihood that customers would recommend your business to others.

The Bransons have deep roots in the Vail Valley. Britney (Brown), grew up in Edwards and is a 2007 graduate of Battle Mountain High School. Britney earned her degree in business marketing from Northeastern University (Boston) and after a successful college volleyball career went on to play professionally in Europe. Before moving back to Eagle County, the Bransons lived in Cheyenne, where Matt was an operator for Holly Frontier and Britney was a volleyball coach at Laramie County Community College.

"We are thrilled to be back in Colorado and feel very humble and grateful for the opportunity presented by Steve and Dennie Moore," Britney said. "The Moores have done a wonderful job of creating a loyal clientele and are known for their great customer service and quality work."

As the new owners of the windshield repair company, Matt and Britney plan on continuing the great service and building strong relationships with clients and other local businesses in the communities they will serve.

"We are fortunate to have Steve and Dennie working side-by-side with us for the next few years to ensure a seamless and successful transition," Matt said.

For more information on Branson Auto Glass Specialties/Novus Auto Glass, call 970-471-0338 or go to http://www.novusglass.com.