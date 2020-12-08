Now that’s the spirit: Law enforcement agencies get creative for Shop with a Cop

Santa and Avon Police Department officers hand out gifts Tuesday in Avon during the reimagined Shop a Cop event. The gifts were prewrapped from a wish list the kids gave.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

COVID-19 couldn’t stop Shop with a Cop in 2020. Local law enforcement officers just had to adjust on the fly — something they have been doing all year.

In years past, officers from the Vail, Avon and Eagle police departments and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office have taken underprivileged children with financial needs, or those who might benefit from a positive interaction with police, to buy presents from Walmart.

This year, with COVID-19 keeping everyone at a distance, law enforcement agencies across the valley got creative to deliver the holiday cheer.

Gifts wrapped for kids wait in the Avon Police Department for Shop with a Cop Tuesday in Avon. The event has been going on for 18 years in Eagle County.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Santa and law enforcement officers give kids gifts for the new format of Shop with a Cop with the Avon Police Department Tuesday in Avon.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Santa waives at cars passing by during Shop with a Cop Tuesday in Avon. There was a DJ spinning tunes as well.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Local officers assisted each child as they selected items online for their family members and themselves. The gifts were picked up from Walmart and taken to the respective law enforcement departments. Officers, along with volunteers from the community, wrapped all of the gifts.

In Avon, the police department hosted a drive-thru to deliver gifts to the kids. A DJ was also on hand to play some holiday tunes, along with McGruff the Crime Dog, while families drove through to get their goodies.

Avon police officers were assisted in the effort by the Eagle River Fire District, Eagle County Paramedics, Colorado State Patrol and other volunteers from the community.

In Vail, students from Red Sandstone Elementary took part in a socially-distanced event in the west parking lot of the Vail Municipal Building. Thanks to a very generous donation, each family also received a $100 City Market Gift Card. Vail Police, Vail Fire, Eagle County Paramedic Services and Vail Public Safety and Communications Center are all taking part in this event and students will get to see a fire truck, ambulance and police car.

Members of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office played Santa on Tuesday, delivering gifts to children at requested locations. Some of the gifts will be delivered on Wednesday. The Eagle Police Department will be delivering gifts to each child at the requested location on Dec. 17-18.