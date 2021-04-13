Nuggets guard Jamal Murray suffers torn left ACL, team announces

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) is helped off the floor during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



When Jamal Murray crashed to the floor with less than a minute remaining in Monday’s loss to Golden State, his reaction suggested he knew something devastating had just happened.

Murray suffered a torn left ACL, The Denver Post first reported and was later anounced by the team early Tuesday morning, ending his season and compromising the Nuggets’ title hopes barely a month out from the postseason.

His recovery, according to a league source, is expected to be anywhere from 9 to 12 months. Not only is Murray’s injury devastating to the Nuggets this season, but his recovery is expected to come near the end of next year’s regular season, when the NBA is back on its normal schedule.

Murray’s surgery isn’t scheduled yet, and he was expected to fly back to Denver with his teammates Tuesday morning.

Murray, who was in the midst of a career year, writhed on the floor in agony as his teammates, and coach Michael Malone, huddled around the grimacing star.

