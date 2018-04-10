Celebration of life is April 27 for Tim Heslinga of Eagle-Vail (obituary)

Tim Heslinga, age 52 of Eagle-Vail, a 31-year resident of the Vail Valley. passed away Monday April 2. Tim grew up in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in forestry in 1987 and headed west. Tim was a long time river guide in the summer and a snowmobile guide in the winter. He filled many hours of downtime on the mountain and was an excellent skier. Tim was also an electrician and worked for several contractors around the valley.

Tim is survived by his wife and partner of 22 years, Kathy Heslinga, and Charlie, his Australian shepherd; his parents, Garold and Mary Heslinga of Oskaloosa, Iowa; sisters Kim and Jack Scieszinski of Albia, Iowa, and Vicki and Ron VanDerPol of Oskaloosa, Iowa; stepsister Jane Heslinga of West Des Moines, Iowa; and his stepbrother Mark and Kathleen Heslinga of Salem, Oregon; father-in-law Leland Franz of Midland, Texas; and in-laws Sigrid Stewart and Steven Blyskal of Houston, Texas; John Franz of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; Richard and Judy Franz of Denton, Texas; Bob Franz and Christine Douvres of Evergreen; Holly Franz of Livermore, California and Edwards; and Heidi Hanson of Gypsum; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Joanne Marie Franz. A celebration of life/birthday party for Tim is planned for the afternoon of April 27, 2018 at the couple's home.