Community to celebrate life of Corey Borg-Massanari on Vail Mountain

Friends and family of Corey Borg-Massanari will gather to celebrate his life on Sunday, February 24 at Eagle's Nest on Vail Mountain. A service will be held at the observation deck overlooking Mount of the Holy Cross at 9 am followed by a reception inside Bistro 14. All are welcome. The Lionshead gondola opens for uploading at 8:30 am.

Borg-Massanari was born September 15, 1996 in Pueblo, CO. After being raised in Brainerd, MN, he moved to Vail to attend Colorado Mountain College in 2016. While a student, he worked at Patagonia in Vail Village and, during the summer, as a guide for Zip Adventures in Wolcott. Borg-Massanari was an avid skier, snowboarder, cyclist, and mechanic. He was known to have a sharp fashion sense, an open enthusiasm for the mountains and new activities, a penchant for conversation, and a gift for connecting with all people. Borg-Massanari passed away January 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.

Celebration of Life

Corey Borg-Massanari

Sunday, February 24, Eagle's Nest

8:30 am – Lionshead Gondola Upload

9 am – Gathering and Remarks – Mt. of the Holy Cross Overlook Deck*

*Dress for outdoor weather and conditions

9:30 am – Reception and Connection – Bistro 14