Minnie Mondragon, formerly of Red Cliff, has died at age 84 (obituary)

Minnie Mondragon, 84, a resident of upper Ojito, New Mexico, and former resident of Red Cliff, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. She passed just short of her 85th birthday on Feb. 4.

Minnie was preceded in death by her loving husband Juan A. Mondragon; parents, Maclovio and Matilda Lopez; three brothers who passed at a young age, Dennis, Estevan and Gilberto; two sisters, Donnie and Facunda.

Minnie was a loving mother, grandmother, Tia and friend. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering and baking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Minnie is survived by her seven children; 20 grandchildren; one adopted grandson; 22 great-grandchildren; one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter whom she raised; sister, Sadie Mondragon and all her family from New Mexico and Colorado.

Public visitation was Friday, Feb. 2, at the Sangre de Cristo Chapel of DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory. Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church in Penasco. The family of Minnie Mondragon has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley, http://www.devargasfuneral.com.