Obituary: Aaron Henry Fleck

Aaron Henry Fleck

Provided Photo

January 9, 1921 – August 9, 2024

Aaron Henry Fleck was born on January 9, 1921, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Charles and Ada Fleck. Aaron’s remarkable life spanned over a century; he lived a life marked by resilience, achievement, compassion, inspiration, and an enduring zest for learning.

Growing up during the Great Depression, Aaron watched his parents embody the spirit of charity and service to others, values that came to define him, as well. He also learned the values of hard work, determination, and perseverance as a child of the Great Depression. Aaron’s time serving in the US Army during World War II was a humbling experience that only worked to reinforce these values.

Aaron’s professional path was distinguished, beginning with his work as a respected workmen’s compensation lawyer before transitioning into a successful career as an investment advisor and investor upon his retirement to Sarasota, Florida.

In 1960, Aaron married the love of his life, Barbara Gwen Orbits, and together they embarked on a journey of love and adventure- the most fulfilling of which was being parents to their three beautiful daughters, Kathryn, Lisa, and Pam. Together Aaron and Barbara traveled around the globe, often with their dear friends, the Belkins, creating memories that spanned continents and enriched their lives.

In the 1980s, they bought a home in Aspen, Colorado and in 2002 relocated there permanently.

Aaron embraced the natural beauty and vibrant community of the area. He took immense joy in watching his wife and children excel at skiing and exploration of the breathtaking hiking and biking trails. Aaron founded a men’s group in Aspen where he fostered lively discussions on every topic from business and investing to antisemitism and war. Aaron’s only requirements of his attendees were respect and open mindedness. Aaron’s sharp intellect and full faculties remained with him into his final days, reflecting the vitality and curiosity that characterized his long and fulfilling life.

Aaron’s legacy lives on through his three daughters, Kathryn (Harry), Lisa (Bruce), and Pam; his six grandchildren, Bryan, Lindsay, Grant, Grace, Remi, and Chloe; two step-grandchildren, Lauren (Patrick) and Kiki (Max); and two great-grandchildren, Juliette and Etta.

A memorial service will be held in Aspen to honor and celebrate Aaron’s extraordinary life and the profound impact he had on those around him on Monday, August 12th at 1pm at Jewish Community Center- Chabad of Aspen.

The family will be sitting Shiva at Aaron and Barbara’s Aspen Glen home, 151 Sundance Trail, Carbondale, CO 81623, Monday and Tuesday. They will begin accepting guests at 5pm. Prayers will be at 6:30pm.

Aaron left an enduring impact on individuals and communities around the world. His memory and values will live on eternally through all of those that he continued to influence and inspire up to the very end.

As generosity was a hallmark of Aaron’s life and he was known for his significant contributions to the numerous causes that were close to his heart, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to a charity of your choice in Aaron’s memory. A few of Aaron’s favorite charities included: Brandeis University, Jas Aspen Snowmass, National Jewish, and Americans for Ben Gurion University.

Aaron Henry Fleck will be deeply missed.