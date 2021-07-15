Obituary: Addison Christine Smith

On June 30, 2021, the Vail Church, Eagle Valley and Baylor communities suffered the loss of one of the most-beloved young women known to thousands. Addison Smith was welcomed home into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, after passing from a tragic car accident while returning from Lake Powell with her family and friends. She was only 20 years old, but her deep love for God and every human being she met has left an unforgettable impact.

Addison was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Ever since she was a little girl, her love for the mountains was clear. When Craig, Lenee, Addison, Kendelle and Presley moved to Vail, Colorado, in May of 2006, Addison said, “Oh good, I thought I was going to have to grow up and move to Colorado on my own.”

Addison had such a passion and love for God’s creation. From skiing the many snow-covered mountains of Colorado to playing on the many beaches and oceans across the country, her spirit was fully alive when she was enjoying the outdoors. She graduated from Battle Mountain High School as a gifted athlete and a strong academic. She completed two years of college at Baylor University where she was pursuing her undergrad degree in Biology with the intent of becoming a physical therapist. Her Baylor years included playing for the university’s club soccer team and enjoying the many friendships as a member of the Chi-Omega sorority and StuMo College Ministry.

Addison never wasted a minute, and was always working on the next adventure. So many people will cherish their personal memories because of her constant desire to engage people in her adventures and activities. She had such an infectious personality as she made sure everyone felt welcomed and cared for by her. She also had a huge heart for the people of the world. She spent time serving on mission trips in Africa and Costa Rica and loved to travel to other countries. Children were a passion of hers, and she loved caring for and serving them whether it was through coaching soccer, babysitting, teaching at church, or helping with the buddy mentor program.

Though she loved all, one of her greatest joys came from her family. She was so proud of her parents and younger sisters and let them know how much she loved them regularly. She had a great love for her extended family the same, and would spend any time she could with each of them. Her greatest love, however, was Jesus. She chased after Him with a pure and passionate heart as evidenced by her Bible that is marked, noted, highlighted and underlined from beginning to end. All throughout her notes is the consistent theme of her desire for others to know the love of God in Christ. One means by which she grew to be such a bright light for God was her church communities (Vail Church in Avon, Colorado, and Harris Creek Church in Waco, Texas). Those church families will reap the fruit of her influence for years to come.

Addison is survived by her parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many extended family members throughout the country. Her circle of friendship, love and influence included not just family but so many local and international families, friends, students, coaches and mentors in the Vail valley, at Baylor University and around the world. Though the grief is immense, and she will be so dearly missed here on Earth, Addison is home now in the presence of the One she loved so dearly, King Jesus.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at Battle Mountain High School.