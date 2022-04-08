Obituary: Al (Alan) Butts

Al (Alan) Butts

Provided Photo

January 1, 1949 – February 26, 2022

Al (Alan) Michael Butts passed away comfortably on February 26, 2022, with loved ones by his side. Al was born in Takoma Park, MD on January 1, 1949, to Gordon and Millie Butts.

Al has been an iconic figure of McCoy, CO; living there for over 45 years. He was known to many locals as “Uncle Al”. Visitors of McCoy could easily find his cabin as it was the 2nd house to the right when entering the sleepy town of McCoy from Colorado State Highway 131.

Al is known for his talents; most notably for his antler crafts and his “Antler House” workshop, which was located next to his cabin, where he sold a variety of unique antler crafts to passersby. See links below for published articles about his craftmanship:



Al’s antler works of art can be found across the globe including places such as Switzerland, England, and Australia. They were also on display in Cabela’s retail stores.

Al was also very talented with his masonry and stonework as represented in the pillars of the McCoy cemetery. His work can also be seen across Colorado, but primarily in the Vail/Eagle County area.

He had a unique ability to engage with others as a hunting guide, (doing so for years for the Highland Springs Ranch, McCoy, CO) and he is remembered as being someone that was always willing to help others out in a time of need. He was a lover of the beautiful wilderness of Colorado, and was an avid fisher and hunter, achieving many accolades for his Buck Elk kills including a Record Book Buck. He also successfully killed four bears and was known for having “Bear-B-Q” parties.

Al had an amazing sense of humor. Some of his favorite movies from which he incorporated token sayings were from “Caddy Shack” and “What About Bob?”. In addition to his enjoyment of these movies, he also very much appreciated the humor provided by and being the target of old timer McCoy resident, Vern Seaman, with “The Eyeball News and It May Not Be So.”

Al loved playing and watching golf (mini or full course), as well as basketball.

He was a highly intelligent man, and most times could be found with a book in his hand. He will be missed by the many lives he has touched. He will be remembered as a man that lived his true life; not conforming to any norms, but rather following his heart and passion, which is amazing and admirable.

Al is survived by the love of his wife, Joanna Shue Butts; daughter, Melissa Ryan and grandsons Tyler and Trevor of Potomac Falls, VA; daughters Linda, Angel (Chad), son Ernie; grandchildren Billy (Jessica), Brianna (Josh), Angel; great grandchildren; Adrian and Jacob; and sister Linda Holman.

Two celebration of life parties are planned to occur in McCoy: the first being on July 1, 2022, and the second in early November. Please bring stories of Al, love, and laughter.