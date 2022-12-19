Obituary: Alan Christopher Edwards

Alan Christopher Edwards

September 3, 1936 – December 16, 2022

On Friday December 16th, we said goodbye to our beloved father & husband Alan Christopher Edwards(ACE) of St. Louis, Mo. who passed peacefully putting final rest to his recent battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease. Chris was born in Dudley, England on September 3rd, 1936. Raised by his mother Joyce Gould in extremely humble beginnings, Chris’ thirst for knowledge and pursuit of education led him to start his career as a Chemist working with Robinson Brothers in the Midlands. From there he moved to Shell Corporation as a researcher, Shell sent him to The Hague on a management training course and his expat journey began, with stops in Brussels, St. Louis & Cordillera, Colorado. His career took him far beyond his imaginings when he worked for Protein Technologies International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ralston Purina, eventually ascending to the role of Senior Vice President. Chris retired from his corporate role in 1993, but never one to remain still doing nothing, he started a final career chapter building exquisite custom homes in the Vail & Eagle Valley creating and leading Signature Homes, LLC. Chris is survived in love by beloved wife Helen, Three children; Mark Edwards and Spouse Gwyn Edwards, Jane Edwards, Caryn Edwards Mefford and Spouse Greg Mefford. Four Grandchildren; Jessica Smasal Wain & Spouse Bryan Wain, Chelsea Smasal, Noelle Mefford, & Alison Mefford. Words can never fully express the profound loss of such a bright light such as Chris, and we are all heartbroken, but we take comfort In knowing how well he lived life. Chris’ motto was Carpe Diem and he embodied this in every aspect from his professional accomplishments, mastering skiing, hiking, golfing, horse riding and rafting trips down the Grand Canyon. His travel and work endeavors took him around the world multiple times. Chris made life happier and more joy filled wherever he went. His love of people along with wine, fine dining, and rigorous debate and conversation had a way of bringing everyone together and making each person feel special and seen. A private family celebration of life will be held on 12/23/22 and a public Celebration of Life event will be held in his beloved Colorado mountains in spring/summer of 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made https://give.michaeljfox.org/give/421686/#!/donation/checkout in memory of A. Christopher Edwards Alan Christopher Edwards