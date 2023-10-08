Obituary: Albert Bruce Schuster

Albert Bruce Schuster

April 20, 1935 – September 23, 2023

Albert Bruce Schuster, age 88, died in his home in Carmel, CA on September 23, 2023. A native of Denver, CO , Bruce attended Regis High School and earned a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management at the University of Denver.

After completing his service in the Air National Guard, Bruce pursued a career in restaurant management at numerous prestigious properties, including Boulder Country Club, Green Gables Country Club, Cherry Hills Country Club, Wellshire Inn and The Lodge at Vail. Bruce married Jane Mary Eyre in Denver in 1960, and shortly after, moved to Cherry Hills Village where they raised their five children.

Bruce and Jane split time between Denver, their beloved Vail, and Carmel, where Jane first lived when her family moved from England at the onset of WW II.

Bruce is survived by his sister Arlene Young, wife Jane Eyre Schuster, children Jane Schuster, Tony Schuster, Philip Schuster, Chris Schuster and Matthew Schuster. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his Grandchildren Andrew, Taylor, Nick, Nico, Henry and Miles Schuster.

Memorial visitation will be held in Denver on Saturday, October 14 between 10 AM and Noon (MST) at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home [1091 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246]. Burial services will be private for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance – https://www.curefa.org/donate .