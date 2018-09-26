Obituary: Alberta Liimatta, Oct. 23, 1932, to Sept. 21, 2018
September 26, 2018
Alberta Liimatta passed away Friday, Sept. 21, from cancer. In passing, as in life, she was surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Collbran on Oct. 23, 1932, and raised in Grand Junction, she later raised her three children in Minturn with her husband, Evertt, the love of her life. She was very social throughout her life and especially enjoyed her Eastern Star affiliations. She served as Grand Martha and twice as Worthy Matron. Countless friends from the Clifton Christian Church and throughout Colorado will miss her frequent visits.
Alberta leaves behind family and friends who will cherish her legacy of love, understanding and compassion. Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road in Grand Junction. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/MAM/Donate/Give-in-Honor-or-Memory) by calling 800-344-4867, Option 4.
