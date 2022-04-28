Obituary: Alexander Scott Fritzler





On Friday, April 22, Alexander Scott Fritzler, adored son and brother, passed away unexpectedly in Fort Collins, Colorado. Alex was born in Vail, Colorado, on July 15, 2000, to Gail and Scott Fritzler and was raised in Eagle, Colorado. The eldest of three kids, he was an amazing brother to his beautiful sisters, Karlie and Sage Fritzler, also of Eagle. The girls looked up to their older brother and adored his wild spirit.

Alex attended Eagle Valley High School where he was active in sports, playing Lacrosse for Eagle Valley High School and Hockey for Battle Mountain High School. Most recently, he attended Colorado State University but it was evident his true passion was his love of skiing. Alex was on skis by the age of 3 and loved to show his family and friends videos of him “sending it” as he would say. He also had a great love of the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and enjoying music at one of his many outdoor shows at Red Rocks.

Alex was a one-of-a-kind spirit. He loved to make people laugh, always the center of attention and loved pulling crazy stunts. Many of which led to hospital visits and war wounds he would wear with pride. Those close to Alex, especially his sisters and friends, knew he always had their back and would be there to do anything for them.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support provided by this community, friends and family. It is apparent how much love there is for Alex and how deeply he will be missed by so many.

Alex is survived by his mother, Gail Fritzler, father and stepmother, Scott and Kim Fritzler, sisters, Karlie and Sage Fritzler, stepsister and stepbrother, Kaya & Garret Bradley, and grandmother, Laurie Fritzler of Yuma, Arizona. He also leaves behind a family of aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle on Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m. Ones that are so full of life are the ones that are hurting the most. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SpeakUp ReachOut in honor of Alex at ColoradoGives.org/suro-alexfritzler .