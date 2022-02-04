Obituary: Amy Cruz

October 23, 1976 – January 24, 2022

Our beloved mother, went to be with the Lord, Mon. Jan 24th, survived by daughters, Ciara Martinez (Isaac)(granddaughter Zariaya), and LeKisha Sanchez, son, Joshua Michael Sanchez, Preceded in death by Husband Michael Sanchez. Nothing made Amy happier than her kids, they were her topic of conversation, the twinkle in her eye, She will be missed! Life Ceremony will be Saturday Feb 12th, 12pm @ the 6th street gym, Memorial Fund @ Pueblo Bank & Trust.