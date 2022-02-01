Obituary: Amy J. Cruz

Amy J. Cruz

October 23, 1976 – January 24, 2022

Amy J Cruz, 45, our beloved mother, daughter and sister went to be with the Lord Monday Jan 24th (after long battle from complications of diabetes)

Amy was extremely caring and passionate about everything she did, working in the health care system for numerous years in Vail, Summit and Leadville, she also loved to coach basketball and volleyball at Lake County Middle School where she helped develop and build memories with all her young athletes

Amy created bonds with each person she ever met and was a person that nobody could ever forget once you met her, she lit up a room and let her presence be known with her loud, loving, powerful voice, if not her voice her car horn did it for her.

Amy was and always will be our #1 fan she attended every sporting event for all of her kids from the time they could pick up a ball and all through school. She loved to travel and attend softball games throughout CO to watch her kids play and she built long lasting friendships with our extended softball family, her presence will be greatly missed

Amy is survived by her daughter, Ciara Martinez (husband Isaac Martinez)(grand daughter Zariaya Martinez) and daughter Lekisha Sanchez, her baby, pride and joy son, Joshua Michael Sanchez, and her stepson Jordan Sanchez (April Sanchez). Mother Mary Cruz and her 12 siblings. She is preceded in death by her Husband Michael Sanchez, Father Julian Cruz and Sister Margaret Serna.

Nothing made Amy more happy than her kids, they were her #1 topic of conversation and the twinkle in her eye. Amy Loved each and every one of you, She will be truly missed by so many.

Life Ceremony will be Saturday February 12th @ the 6th Street gym at 12pm.

Amy Cruz Memorial Fund for her kids is at Pueblo Bank & Trust, 600 Harrison Ave Leadville, CO 80461, thank you all for the loving and continuous support for the family.