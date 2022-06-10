Obituary: Andra Maria / Rux Amber Iordan / Muresan

January 8, 2002 – May 26, 2022

Andra Maria Iordan / Rux Amber Muresan 2002-2022

Andra Maria Iordan, AKA Rux Amber Muresan, our beloved daughter, granddaughter, and sister left this life on May 26, 2022 in Denver CO.

Rux as she liked to be called, Andra to those who knew her in school, was born January 8, 2002 in Cincinnati, OH. Rux was a talented digital artist, animator, cosplayer, writer. We will forever cherish the memories we made, her big heart, humor, and love of animals. Rux played a major roll in the drawings of the Homestuck Trolls. She loved Manga books, Baroque Music, J-Pop, and Broadway shows. She was fearless and in her early days went on to ski competitively with the Ski and Snowboard Club in Vail.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include: Father Sergiu Surdulescu, Mother Maria Cristina Iordan, Brother Alex Iordan, Grandmother Constanta Muresan, Grandfather Sorin Surdulescu, and other close relatives including Sever, Roxana and Sonia Surdulescu as well as Natasha Surdulescu, and Brooke and Brett Baker.

Memorial Service will be June 12th at

Cottonwood Grove Club House

12080 East Lake Circle

Greenwood Village, CO. 80111

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: vailhealthfoundation.org Donate on behalf of Andra “Rux” Iordan to Eagle Valley Behavioral Health