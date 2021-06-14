Obituary: Andrea “Andi” Zing

Andrea “Andi” Zing

July 21, 1968 – June 7, 2021

Andrea “Andi” Zing, formerly of Avon and Edwards, was born in Hong Kong, raised in Maine, and moved to Colorado with her husband, Delling, in 1993. They traveled extensively over the next 25 years. Andi worked various jobs and helped Delling operate Freshies, an organic specialty store. She then devoted her talents and passion to parenting, bringing first Zohar and then Zara into the world. Andi’s spirit remains, wishing everyone to fill their hearts with love and joy, and to speak kind words. Donations in her memory may be made to Chabad of Vail. http://www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com