Obituary: Angela Beck

Angela Beck

May 4, 1930 – March 12, 2021

“You will never be forgotten,

We pledge to you today,

A hallowed place within our hearts,

Is where you’ll always stay.”

Much-loved and long-time resident of Red Cliff and Eagle County, Angela Beck passed away recently surrounded by her loving family. Angela was preceded in death by her husband Buster Beck, two sons, a daughter, two grandsons, two granddaughters, and many other beloved family members and friends. Angela is survived by her remaining children; Patricia (Stanley) Rowe, Johanna (Brian) Perkins, Joseph Beck, Anthony Beck, Margaret (Joseph) Phillips, Richard Beck, Kenneth (Cheryl Santa Maria) Beck; many adored grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Mass in honor of Angela’s life will be held later in the year to allow her many cherished family members and dearest friends time to gather together to properly celebrate the wonderful woman that touched so many lives throughout the long life that she enjoyed here in her beloved Colorado.