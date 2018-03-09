Obituary: Anne S. Norris

It is with great sadness that the family of Anne S. Norris announces her passing on Saturday evening, Feb. 3, 2018, at her home in The Commons of Hilltop, located in Grand Junction. She was 94. She is survived by her daughters Connie Bennett, Kim Seal (Vince), Wendy Karvala (David), three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A small, family-only gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.