Obituary: Annette Eileen Lewis

May 31, 1959 – June 12, 2022

Annette Eileen Lewis exited this earth as we know it on June 12th 2022. She led a life as a mother to Kim Rodgers, Lisa Beals, Angela Rose, Lewis Jason and Jasmine Mirelez. She was proud grandmother to Angela Jones, Lauren Clements, Hillary Rodgers, Nathan Walters, Nolan Beals and Kori Beals. Proud-great grandmother to Baeleigh, Canon, Eli, Athena, Owen, Aaron, Persephone, and Sage. She will be joining in another realm, Jack Eugene Lewis, Lisa Beals, Jon Jon Ross Asper, and all of her beloved animals.

After being raised in Fort Collins by parents Jack and Shirey, alongside her sisters Pam, Nina and brother Richard, she moved to Gilcrest where she met her three daughters and first husband Boniface. After a stint in Denver, she proceeded to the Rocky Mountains where she made a home with her two boys and Jon Asper.

A celebration of life will be held at Allnut Funeral Home Macy Chapel, 6521 West 20th Street, Greeley Colorado, 80624 on Friday June 24th at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Eagle Valley Humane Society, http://www.adoptafriend.org/

Annette loved all things and all beings. She was a light to all that knew her. Her beautiful soul and creative spirit will continue to inspire us every day.