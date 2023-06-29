Obituary: Anthony O’Rourke

Anthony O'Rourke

Provided Photo

November 9, 1954 – June 20, 2023

Anthony “Tony” O’Rourke, 68, former Executive Director of Beaver Creek Resort Company in Beaver Creek, CO, passed away on June 20, 2023, in Fripp Island, SC. Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Suzy O’Rourke, daughter, Megan O’Rourke (Charlie Cate), daughter Shannon O’Rourke, son Jimmy O’Rourke (Madison), and granddaughter Alice Cate. A final ceremony for family and friends to honor Tony’s life will be held at the Beaver Creek Resort Company in Beaver Creek, CO, on September 9, 2023. Rest in peace, Tony. You will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know you.